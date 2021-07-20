Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus shares update about cancer diagnosis

Mark Hoppus shared a positive update about his battle with cancer.

The Blink-182 frontman, 49, revealed on Twitter that recent "scans indicate that the chemo is working!" he wrote on Twitter Monday, "I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news."

"I'm so grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo," his update continued. "But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting."

The musician, who received his cancer diagnosis in April, confirmed he had Stage 4 lymphoma last week.

TRAVIS BARKER, TOM DELONGE SUPPORT MARK HOPPUS AFTER CANCER REVEAL

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body," Hoppus explained during a Twitch live stream with fans.

BLINK-182’S MARK HOPPUS SAYS HE HAS STAGE 4 DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA

Hoppus’ bandmates Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge have both supported their friend.

"Mark is my brother and I love and support him," Barker told E! News in a statement. "I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon."

Meanwhile, DeLonge said on Twitter, "I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart." He left the band in 2015.

Hoppus previously said he has a long journey ahead of him but he's trying to "remain hopeful and positive."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all," he promised.

Hoppus has been married to his wife, Skye Everly, for 20 years and they share their 18-year-old son Jack Hoppus.

