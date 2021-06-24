Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge support Mark Hoppus after cancer reveal

Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge are standing beside their friend Mark Hoppus after the Blink-182 bassist revealed that he has cancer.

Barker, the band’s drummer, called 49-year-old Hoppus his "brother" and sent a message of hope that they’ll perform together again soon.

"Mark is my brother and I love and support him," Barker said in a statement to E! News. "I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon."

Barker, 45, also shared a photo on his Instagram Story with Hoppus late Wednesday and captioned it, "Love you @markhoppus" alongside the black heart emoji.

DeLonge, who left the band in 2015 but remains friends with Hoppus, sent a social media message Wednesday night about Hoppus’ strength.

"I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now," DeLonge, 45, tweeted. "And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart."

He added the hashtag #WeHaveHisBack.

On Wednesday, Hoppus told fans he has cancer and is in the midst of treatment.

"For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer," he wrote on social media. "I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

Hoppus said he still has "months of treatment ahead of me" but remains "hopeful and positive."

"Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all," he added.

Other famous friends sent their well wishes, including Carson Daly, who shared a throwback pic from MTV’s "TRL" and wrote, "We may not speak everyday, but I hold in my heart such incredible memories of a time long ago, when we shared a stage & a mic doing what we both loved so much."

He also said, "You’re one of the best people I’ve met in the business & know you will kick the s–t out of this & be back rocking in no time."

