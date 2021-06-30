Blink 182's Mark Hoppus gives fans an update on his cancer treatment

Mark Hoppus provided fans a positive update on his cancer treatment while speaking with fans on Twitch.

The bassist and singer of Blink-182 hosted a game of Blinko and the profits benefitted the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The musician allowed room for questions at the start of the game, with several fans asking how he was feeling.

"How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday. Yesterday was hellish for me. I woke up feeling better," Hoppus responded to one fan.

He said his nausea had improved from days prior.

"I went up for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast today and I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today, so we'll take it as a win," he added.

When one fan shared with Hoppus that his "heart sank" when he learned the news of his cancer diagnosis and hoped he would see the artist perform live in the future, Hoppus responded, "I appreciate all the well wishes I can get."

He also dished on his hopes to travel overseas once he's feeling better.

"The things that I have to fill out customs forms for only are going to be for the U.S. right now until I can feel well enough and deal with the post office again," he said.

Hoppus received many well wishes from fans outside of the U.S. who joined the game and he shared that he "can't wait" to travel again to countries like Finland and the U.K.

He also gave fans a look into what he's been doing around his home while battling cancer.

"I've actually, like, watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs," he said via Daily Mail.

Last week, the 49-year-old musician announced on social media that he is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

"It sucks and I’m scared," he posted. "And at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

Hoppus also posted in an Instagram story that showed him hooked up to an IV. Deadline reported that he captioned the picture, "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please."

Hoppus has not named the type of cancer or what stage.

His bandmates Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge are also standing beside their friend after the Blink-182 bassist revealed that he has cancer .

Barker, the band’s drummer, called Hoppus his "brother" and sent a message of hope that they’ll perform together again soon.

"Mark is my brother and I love and support him," Barker said in a statement to E! News. "I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon."

