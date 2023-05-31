Mark Hamill's co-star tells of wild, drunken night with 'Star Wars' icon

Mark Hamill is a legend and Bert Kreischer knows it.

At the premiere of his new movie, "The Machine," Kreischer gushed about the "Star Wars" star playing his father in the film.

"It’s crazy to have Mark Hamill as my dad," he told Fox News Digital.

And of course, Kreischer did what any "Star Wars" fan would do: ask a million questions of the one and only Luke Skywalker.

"It was crazy to get on a private jet with him to Serbia and sit down drunk and go, ‘All right, let’s talk trash. What’s Harrison Ford really like? Did Carrie Fisher party?’" Kreischer said.

He added, "Mark is so generous with his time, and he makes sure that he gives you everything you want and a little more."

Kreischer can also hardly believe he has his own feature length film.

"This is an accident, my life is like – I’m like a drunk Forrest Gump," he joked.

"The Machine" stars the comedian as a fictionalized version of himself based on a story he told early in his standup career about a college trip to Russia that involved partying, robbery and the Russian mafia.

"It was an accident, to be honest with you. All of it was an accident," he said. "I was doing Dr. Drew one night and someone from my class called up and was like, ‘Hey why don’t you tell him about the time you robbed your class?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah!’"

Kreischer was already an established personality, known for his comedy career, hosting several series on The Travel Channel, and being the inspiration behind the Ryan Reynolds movie "Van Wilder," when he eventually pitched the movie idea to Legendary Entertainment.

"Even selling this movie, I went in to Legendary, and I pitched three other movies and, he was like, ‘Which one?’ And I’m like, ‘If I’m going to get to make a movie, I kind of want to make ‘The Machine.’ He was like, ’Why didn’t you pitch that?' And I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m afraid I’ll get kidnapped by the Russian mafia,’ and he was like, 'Sold!'" Kreischer explained.

The 50-year-old credits his comedy career with getting him to the big screen.

"So much of what I’ve done in this career, and you do so much failure in this career, [helped] me, to be able to just get in front of the camera, act natural in front of the camera, being on the Travel Channel for nine years, doing standup, knowing how to talk and remember things, and just all of it," he said.

Fellow comedian Pauly Shore was at the premiere, and offered his support to Kreischer.

"Anytime a fellow comedian has got a big opportunity, all the other comedians show up," Shore said.

He also gave Kreischer generous praise as a performer.

"You know, there’s no Chris Farley anymore, Chris Farley’s not with us anymore," he said. "Bert kind of comes across as a fun, over the top, kind of jolly guy, and you know we need that void [filled]. So I just hope the box office and Hollywood wants to do a whole bunch of movies with him."

The "Encino Man" star added, "It’s a good time for this film, it’s an R-rated raunchy comedy, and I think the world needs something like this right now, something over the top and something like, f--- it, just having a good time."

Shore also weighed in on the shifting landscape of comedy and the possibility of succumbing to cancel culture.

"Everybody’s a little bit more sensitive, but, I think funny’s funny," Shore said. "I think that people sense what’s funny. So I think that if someone’s saying something a little bit harsh and they’re not funny, then it’s just not funny. But if they’re saying something harsh and they’re funny, then I think they get a pass."

"SNL" alum and comedian Jay Pharoah, who is currently on a standup tour, was also at the premiere and weighed in on how comedy has changed.

"The gatekeepers are a little bit different. It’s not as easy to get your point across, you have to do it in a smart way, but as long as you do, jokes aren’t to harm anybody, it’s fair game. But it definitely has changed," he said.

Regardless of where the comedic tide currently sits, Kreischer hopes audiences are ready to laugh.

"I really, honestly, want audiences to go, ‘I want more comedies in the movie theaters. I want to go out to the movie theaters and see my favorite comics at the movie theater,’" he said.

"The Machine" is in theaters now.