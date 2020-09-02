Pauly Shore's hilarious new ‘Guest House’ role is a flashback to ‘The Weasel’: ‘He still has a big heart’

EXCLUSIVE: Since Pauly Shore began showcasing his comedic chops while touring the comedy club circuit over the course of a 20-year-plus career, he has taken on a second persona as “The Weasel,” a slow-talking character who speaks in surfer parlance while delivering the famous catchphrase, “Hey, buddy.”

Shore, 52, is reaching back into his old bag of tricks for his latest role in “Guest House,” where he plays Randy Cockfield, a wild party animal who refuses to leave the guest house of an immaculate home recently purchased by a newly engaged couple, played by Aimee Teegarden and Mike Castle.

When Randy throws a wild, sexy pool party, the cops show up and Castle’s character, Blake, gets arrested.

The hilarious and raunchy comedy is a timely arrival during a time of uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic when many might have found themselves stuck in quarantine with folks they’ve since realized they may not like very much. Coincidence or not, Shore finds it "pretty funny" that life for so many in quarantine will imitate his art in this latest role.

“People are living with people and they don't want to leave – it’s just a timing thing,” Shore told Fox News of the coincidental plotline. “When we shot this movie in 2019 we didn't know there was going to be a pandemic and this was going to happen. We just shot a movie about a guy living in a guest house, and now that the world is so tense and so doom and gloom, this is the perfect time for a movie like this to come out.”

“That's God,” added the comedian. “We didn't plan that. No one planned that.”

Fellow stand-up comic and “Jackass” star Steve-O, who is also in the film, echoed the sentiment.

“I hadn't thought about that but it really is such a good point that becoming annoyed with roommates during the pandemic really is a parallel to what goes on in this movie,” he told Fox News. “I love that. Any time I get to be in a real legitimate movie, I just am so baffled and entertained that I love it. I get to make it with my friends too, so across the board, it was a cool experience.”

The “Pauly Shore’s Random Rants” podcast host said acting in the loose comedy was a return to old form for him as “Guest House” provided an opportunity for his “Weasel” alter ego to emerge once again.

“It felt like putting on an old shoe, being on the set and playing this role. It's definitely Pauly Shore in the Weasel's s--t like what, 20 years later? Whatever it is,” he said. “So he's still the same guy, he's still partying and having a good time, but he's got a big heart and he's got a message as well. There's definitely a message.”

Shore began standup comedy 30 years ago in the late 1980s. In developing his vision of Randy Cockfield, he admitted that “Guest House” felt nostalgic in the sense that it could have been made in any era and would still be funny.

“I got to rewrite it and clean it up and soften the character, it just seemed like this is a movie that I could have made 25 years ago. It's the same guy – like, the guy won't leave – that's funny,” the “Stick With Dancing: Funny Stories from my Childhood” funnyman raved.

“I mean, it's almost like 'What About Bob?' (1991), with Bill Murray years ago, and everyone relates to that, especially now, there's probably a lot of Randy Cockfields that are in people's guest house and they won't leave. It's crazy because you can't kick people out because of the tenancy rules in California – this one or that one. It's funny.”

The former MTV video jockey (VJ) is in a completely different mental space in his 50s. It’s a headspace where “you’re just a different person – you don’t care as much.”

“When you're younger, you're very insecure and you're kind of coming from a place of fear, but when you turn 50 and you know that you're definitely over the halfway point of your life, you don't care as much,” Shore explained of his perspective on life.

“I just did this movie because I wanted to do it and they offered it to me and I wanted to make it as best as I could. And I want people to enjoy it. I think it's funny. And that's it. If people don't like it, then that's cool, too.”

Shore comes from parents Mitzi Shore and Sammy Shore – one of the founders of the famed The Comedy Store in Los Angeles in 1972. Mitzi would take ownership two years later and would launch the Comedy Channel in 1982.

She died in April 2018 and his father passed just one year later in May 2019.

The “Goofy Movie” star lamented that when he debuted "Pauly Shore Is Dead" 17 years ago, he decided to take his career into his own hands.

“It was after my run in the '90s with all my films and I did this kind of dark comedy and to me, that's kind of where I come from ever since,” he said of the thick exterior he developed throughout the years.

“And then, in the last couple of years I did 'Pauly Shore Stands Alone’ (2014), which is a documentary film and it really hit me after both my parents passed away because there are two lives – there's the life that you have when your parents are in your life, and then there's the life that you have when your parents are not in your life.”

Since his parents passed away, Shore stills feel the weight of his loss but has channeled that emotion into his comedy projects.

“The life that I'm living now, my parents are not in my life. They're inside of me, but I can't go kiss my father or go bring my mom food. I can't do that anymore. So I'm alone,” Shore lamented. “And you realize then like, 'Oh, s---. This is a wrap.' You know what I mean? Like, we're not here forever on this earth and when they put you in the dirt it's kind of a wrap.”

“So what is this all about?” he continued. “It's really about health. It's really about getting good sleep, happiness and taking care of yourself and being good to people and doing good work and just looking at what you have, not what you don't have – we do that a lot when we were younger, especially the kids now.

“It's like, 'Oh, this person is this or that,' as opposed to just caring about your own thing and just taking care of your people around you and yourself. So I'm kind of in that space where I'm just trying to live every day and I just want to be happy and smiling and be joyful, you know?”

“Guest House” will be made available for digital download and on-demand on Sept. 4.