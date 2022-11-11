Pete Davidson tells former 'SNL' castmate his NSFW secret to dating famous women

Jay Pharoah is telling all about Pete Davidson's dating history.

The comedian says he asked Davidson how he dates so many famous women, and the answer was NSFW. Pharoah found out it's "his endowment."

Pharoah shared the details on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" Wednesday.

"He confirmed it. He was like, 'Yeah bro, it's like nine inches.' I was like, 'What? Word. Oh, snap we twins. That's crazy,'" Pharoah joked.

The Virginia native, 35, says "there's something in the sauce" when it comes to his fellow "Saturday Night Live" alum. "Pete Davidson, that's my guy. Oh, I love him."

Pharoah also praised Davidson and his dating history. In August, the 28-year-old split from Kim Kardashian after dating for nine months.

Before that, Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018.

He has also been in relationships with Kate Beckinsale, Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.

"Hey, I'm proud of him. … I look forward to hearing the report that he smashed Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates' ex-wife, because she's still a billionaire," Pharoah joked. "And whoever else is a billionaire out here is on Pete Davidson's hit list. … If the queen was still alive, he would've slept with her."

Davidson has previously poked fun at all the buzz surrounding his manhood. But Pharoah says it isn't the only thing that makes the "Meet Cute" star so popular with women.

"I think Pete is just a sweet dude. He's sweet. He's vulnerable," he added.

"Unfortunately, he does have a lot of other problems physically he's got to deal with. So, you know, that's like a baby. You know what I mean? Like women might see that little, 'Oh, he's so cute. I'm gonna kiss him and then I'm gonna pull his pants off.' You know, that's, that's what they do."

And Pharoah might be his friend's biggest fan.

"I be like, 'Hey Pete, do what you do, bro.'" he said. "We're all out there behind you, Big Dog."

Pharaoh and Davidson appeared on "Saturday Night Live" together, although neither comedian remains on the show.

Pharoah was let go from the NBC show in August 2017, and Davidson departed in May 2022.