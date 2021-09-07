'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill sets Twitter ablaze after viral tweet of his own name

Mark Hamill had some fun last weekend when he put one fan’s Twitter theory to the test after they suggested he would garner "thousands of likes" just for tweeting his own name.

The "Star Wars" actor, 69, pressed send on a simple "Mark Hamill" tweet to his 4.7 million followers on Sunday and just like that the flood gates had been opened.

Within no time, the tweet hit Twitter’s trending topics with fans and celebrities alike joining in on the experiment all while marveling at the pull Hamill appears to have on the internet.

Hamill’s case study proved factual as the tweet has amassed more than 608,000 likes, nearly 33,000 retweets and almost 3,800 quote tweets as of Tuesday.

"Star Trek" actor George Takei also got in on the mix Sunday, tweeting, "Mark Hamill," adding, "And now we wait." His post has been liked over 47,000 times thus far.

Hamill played Skywalker in six "Star Wars" films since the initial title, "A New Hope," premiered in 1977. He's appeared in "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980), "Return of the Jedi" (1983), "The Force Awakens" (2015), "The Last Jedi" (2017) and "The Rise of Skywalker" (2019).

He also recently threw fans into a frenzy when he revealed that he had actually appeared in some capacity in every franchise title since 2015.

"I voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015?* *(Sequels, Solo, Rogue One)," Hamill wrote.