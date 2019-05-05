Disgraced political journalist Mark Halperin issues new apology amid reported career rehab attempt

Disgraced political journalist Mark Halperin issued a new apology Sunday amid a report he was trying to "rehab" his career over a year after being fired from MSNBC amid sexual misconduct claims.

Reacting to media figure Roland Martin saying Halperin needed to apologize directly to women he “hurt,” the analyst responded: “I am deeply sorry and hope to have a chance to apologize directly to those I treated badly. It is the right and necessary thing to do. I cannot imagine how difficult this experience has been for them. If they decline to hear directly, that must be respected.”

Halperin was fired as MSNBC's political analyst in October 2017 after several women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct during his tenure at ABC News in the 1990s and early 2000s. He also parted ways with his Showtime political docuseries "The Circus" and his publisher canned a planned book he was going to write about the 2016 election cycle.

Halperin's Sunday tweets echoed his sentiments last week as The Daily Beast published a report suggesting MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were trying to help salvage his career. Among their reported attempts: an online-only program with Halperin during the 2018 midterms, which the network ultimately scrapped.

“I cannot imagine how difficult this experience has been for them. I hope this will be a further step in my continued efforts to fully comprehend and make amends for the pain that I have caused.”

MSNBC nor Halperin have responded to Fox News' request for comment.