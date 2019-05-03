MSNBC's Scarborough, Brzezinski trying to 'rehab' Mark Halperin's career: report

A new report suggests that MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are trying to salvage the career of their former colleague, disgraced political jounalist Mark Halperin.

Halperin was fired as MSNBC's political analyst in October 2017 after several women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct during his tenure at ABC News in the 1990s and early 2000s. He also parted ways with his Showtime political docuseries "The Circus" and his publisher canned a planned book he was going to write about the 2016 election cycle.

According to The Daily Beast, the "Morning Joe" co-hosts have been trying to "rehab" a potential comeback for Halperin, who was previously a frequent panelist on the MSNBC morning program.

Sources told The Daily Beast that Scarborough and Brzezinski were attempting to launch an online-only program with Halperin during the 2018 midterms, which was ultimately scrapped by the network. Insiders also say that the top brass at MSNBC was blindsided when Brzezinski dedicated a segment of the April 5 show to an interview Halperin had done with Michael Smerconish on his SiriusXM show, where he continued his apology tour for his mistreatment of former female colleagues and subordinates and included some of his 2020 commentaries.

“I am deeply sorry and hope to have a chance to apologize directly to those I treated badly. It is the right and necessary thing to do,” Halperin told The Daily Beast in a statement. “I cannot imagine how difficult this experience has been for them. I hope this will be a further step in my continued efforts to fully comprehend and make amends for the pain that I have caused.”

In December 2017, two months after Halperin was fired by MSNBC, Brzezinski expressed her frustration on-air that none of Halperin's accusers were willing to meet with him face-to-face. She then offered an apology amid the backlash.

MSNBC nor Halperin have responded to Fox News' request for comment.