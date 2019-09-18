Mark-Paul Gosselaar wasn't approached about 'Saved by the Bell' reboot

It appears the Bayside High School crew will be reuniting, though it seems they'll do so without some of the original "Saved by the Bell" stars.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played character Zack Morris on the hit comedy series, revealed earlier this week that he heard about the NBC reboot "just like everybody else."

“I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning,” Gosselaar told Variety. “Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of ‘huh’ response.”

The 45-year-old noted that he'd definitely be up for reprising his role. "I’ve always been interested, of course,” he said before explaining that he does understand why NBC hasn't reached out.

“I’m on ABC, so it doesn’t really fit into that considering Disney Plus, so I understand the business side of things,” the “Mixed-ish” star said. “But I had no idea it was that far along.”

On Tuesday, it was revealed that a "Saved by the Bell" revival was in the works for the network's new streaming platform, Peacock.

Mario Lopez confirmed he will be reviving his role as A.C. Slater. Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano in the original series, will also be joining Lopez for the reboot. They are the only cast members that have been confirmed so far. Tracey Wigfield of "30 Rock" will head the series.

In an interview with TMZ on Wednesday, Gosselaar echoed the casting news saying: "I believe that Tiffani [Thiessen] and I and the rest of the cast have not been approached yet. So as of right now, we're going to watch it like the rest of the fans, and wish them nothing but the best. I'm a huge fan of Tracey Wigfield."

The first episode of "Saved by the Bell" premiered on Aug, 20, 1989, on NBC.