ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Mario Lopez says 'Saved By The Bell' mullet may return with series reboot

By Viktoria Ristanovic | Fox News
The glorious return of Mario Lopez's signature '90s hairstyle may be on the horizon for the "Saved By The Bell" reboot.

The actor and entertainment TV host, 45, confirmed he will be reviving his role as A.C. Slater.

Mario Lopez arrives at the 23rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at San Francisco Marriott Marquis on June 2, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Araya Diaz/Getty Images for GLAAD)

“The deal is being done,” he told Access Hollywood. “It’s gonna happen. We are going to be rebooting 'Saved By the Bell' for the new NBC streaming platform.

'SAVED BY THE BELL' STAR MARIO LOPEZ REFLECTS ON 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF SHOW

"I might be bringing back the mullet,” Lopez dished.

(From left) Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Ed Alonzo as Max, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Dennis Haskins as Mr. Richard Belding, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Myrtle Spano, Dustin Diamond as Screen Powers, and Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater in "Saved by the Bell." (Getty Images)

The Mexican-American actor held the role of A.C. Slater for four seasons from 1989 to 1993 on “Saved By the Bell,” and for one season of “Saved By the Bell: The College Years” in 1994.

The first episode of "Saved by the Bell" premiered on Aug, 20, 1989, on NBC.

"It was a kids' show," Lopez told Fox News in an interview about the 30-year milestone of the teen sitcom. "It had a diverse cast and there was an innocence to it, a nostalgia."

MARIO LOPEZ AND TIFFANI THIESSEN REVEAL THEIR CHILDREN’S REACTION TO 'SAVED BY THE BELL'

Mario Lopez spoke to Fox News about "Saved by the Bell's' 30th anniversary, his partnership with Office Depot and his growing family.  ​ (2015 Getty Images)

The reboot will appear on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock. The streaming service is set to launch in April 2020.

As for whether Slater will slip on his black wrestling unitard from the original series, that it is definitely up for debate.

Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano in the original series, will also be joining Lopez for the reboot. They are the only cast members that have been confirmed so far.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.