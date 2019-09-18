Mario Lopez says 'Saved By The Bell' mullet may return with series reboot

The glorious return of Mario Lopez's signature '90s hairstyle may be on the horizon for the "Saved By The Bell" reboot.

The actor and entertainment TV host, 45, confirmed he will be reviving his role as A.C. Slater.

“The deal is being done,” he told Access Hollywood. “It’s gonna happen. We are going to be rebooting 'Saved By the Bell' for the new NBC streaming platform.

"I might be bringing back the mullet,” Lopez dished.

The Mexican-American actor held the role of A.C. Slater for four seasons from 1989 to 1993 on “Saved By the Bell,” and for one season of “Saved By the Bell: The College Years” in 1994.

The first episode of "Saved by the Bell" premiered on Aug, 20, 1989, on NBC.

"It was a kids' show," Lopez told Fox News in an interview about the 30-year milestone of the teen sitcom. "It had a diverse cast and there was an innocence to it, a nostalgia."

The reboot will appear on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock. The streaming service is set to launch in April 2020.

As for whether Slater will slip on his black wrestling unitard from the original series, that it is definitely up for debate.

Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano in the original series, will also be joining Lopez for the reboot. They are the only cast members that have been confirmed so far.

