Marilyn Manson’s rape accuser's lawsuit dismissed over statute of limitations

A judge in California has dismissed a lawsuit from a woman who accused Marilyn Manson of rape, Fox News has confirmed.

Per legal documents obtained by Fox News, Judge Gregory Keosian ended the court matter on Tuesday after a demurrer ruling that the woman’s accusations fell out of the statute of limitations.

Manson – whose real name is Brian Warner – was sued by a Jane Doe for alleged rape and sexual battery in Los Angeles back in May. The woman claimed she began dating the shock rocker in 2011 and found herself exploited and victimized by Manson.

A member of Manson’s team who "strongly" denied the claims to Fox News at the time maintained Wednesday that while the judge dismissed the Jane Doe’s complaint, he did, however, give the woman’s attorneys 20 days to file a new complaint if they can provide more facts to get around the statute of limitations as she admitted to the court that she repressed her memories – which the lawsuit classifies as "delayed discovery."

A plaintiff seeking the benefit of the delayed discovery rule "must specifically plead facts" showing the manner of discovery and the inability to have discovered facts earlier, the Manson team member relayed Fox News, citing facts of law.

Despite the dismissal, Manson, 52, is still facing other court accusations of sexual assault by three other women – including from his former assistant as well as "Game of Thrones" actress, Esme Bianco.

Furthermore, Manson is also denying claims he assaulted a woman at a show in New Hampshire when he allegedly spat on and blew snot on the woman.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.