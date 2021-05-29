Marilyn Manson sued by Jane Doe for alleged rape, sexual battery in Los Angeles

Another woman has come forward, accusing Marilyn Manson of sexual assault.

The woman, identified as "Jane Doe," sued the musician Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, a complaint obtained by Fox News confirms.

The woman claims to have been exploited and victimized by the rocker, whose real name is Brian Warner, "during and after their relationship in 2011."

"Defendant lured Plaintiff, a musician, into what was, at first, a consensual romantic relationship. A short time later, however, he raped Ms. Doe. He also subjected Ms. Doe to further degrading acts of sexual exploitation, manipulation, and psychological abuse," the complaint alleges.

An attorney for Manson did not immediately return Fox News' calls seeking comment.

The woman claims in the suit to have met Warner in February 2011 at a pre-Grammys party. Days later, she said he began communicating with her through text, phone calls and emails. When requesting her presence at his property a short time later, Doe claims the rocker informed the her that his assistant, Ashley Walters, would "be present to act as a ‘chaperone.’"

She claims Warner "aggressively" pursued her despite Walters being present. Warner "showered her with compliments and bizarrely spray-painted a phase in his bedroom regarding Plaintiff's nationality," the complaint claims.

The woman claims Warner told her he loved her within two weeks of meeting her and shortly after he gave her a key to his apartment. He would later "demand" she move in with the musician and became "increasingly controlling," she claims in the filing.

"If Plaintiff did not respond to Warner's texts immediately, he would call her angrily, demanding to know where she was and who she was with. Warner would make such texts and calls at any time of day or night, and he expected Plaintiff to respond or answer immediately," according to the suit.

During their time living together, the plaintiff alleges "Warner demanded extremely frequent sex. …He interrupted her sleep approximately every hour or two to demand sex."

At one point when Doe went to return Warner's house key, she claims he "forcibly pushed her to the ground" and raped her. He later threatened "to kill" the plaintiff, the suit alleges, further claiming that "he also bragged that he would ‘get away with it’ if he indeed murdered her.

Also in the filing, Doe claims Warner said he wanted to "kill" his ex-fiancee, Evan Rachel Wood.

"Warner told Plaintiff about his relationship with Evan Rachel Wood and that he had wanted to kill her. He told Plaintiff about a time he had tied Ms. Wood to a chair and pointed a gun at her. He said he considered killing Ms. Wood, but then decided to be merciful. Warner recounted a story about the previous Christmas Day, when he had called Ms. Wood 158 times and cut himself every time she did not answer the phone," the filing alleges.

The plaintiff also detailed an alleged disturbing video Warner made her watch that he claimed was filmed in 1996. The video showed him performing oral sex on his bandmate Twiggy Ramirez using a condom, the plaintiff alleges, and later showed a "young fan" tied to a chair as Manson allegedly removed her shirt and forced her to drink a glass of one of the band member's urine before pistol-whipping her.

Warner continued to act violently against the fan, Doe claims, and when it ended she "remembers crying and asking repeatedly if the girl in the video was dead," a question the plaintiff claims Warner would not answer.

The plaintiff said it wasn't until learning of another sexual assault lawsuit filed against Warner in February 2021 that the memories she "repressed" for years "put her on notice of her potential causes of action related to the rape."

"To the extent that any of Plaintiff's causes of action otherwise may have expired by the time this action was filed, the statute of limitations period for her causes of action were tolled and are therefore timely," the suit states.

The plaintiff is demanding a jury trial and compensatory damages for "pain, suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, humiliation and inconvenience."

The May 28 filing comes just days after Manson’s former assistant filed a lawsuit of her own. The 37-year-old Walters’ suit, filed in Los Angeles, accuses Manson of sexual assault, battery and harassment.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.