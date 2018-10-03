Donny Osmond returns to 'DWTS,' says he's lasted in showbiz for 55 years by constantly reinventing himself

Donny Osmond, who won Season 9 of "Dancing with the Stars," returned to the ballroom Tuesday night to sing "Luck Be A Lady" — and the singer and TV star promised that there's much more to come.

The "Puppy Love" icon sang as blind Paralympian Danelle Umstead and her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev performed on Tuesday's "DWTS" live show. Osmond even joined their dance at the end for a couple of moves on the Las Vegas-themed night.

Osmond and his sister Marie recently announced they would start their 11th year performing their brother-sister show at the Flamingo in Las Vegas.

Osmond won the mirror ball trophy in 2009 with his partner Kym Johnson, while Marie fell short in her "DWTS" season in 2007, finishing third — Donny said he jokingly teases Marie about the issue all the time.

These days, the famous siblings entertain fans with their timeless, wholesome style in Sin City.

"I love what I do," Donny told Fox News after his "DWTS" guest appearance. "I think you see it. It's hard, but I picked a business that's not only hard but exhilarating. I've been doing this, wow, almost 56 years. You have to keep reinventing yourself all the time, finding some things new to do and that's what I constantly do. I think that's why Vegas has lasted so long. We're always changing things, always."

Osmond recently celebrated his 60th birthday, as well as his 40th anniversary with his wife, Debra.

When asked what's up next for him, Osmond told reporters, "I got something that's going to blow your mind, seriously. Next year — it'll blow your mind!"