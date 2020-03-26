Marie Osmond reveals how she's treating her gray hair during coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Marie Osmond is keeping her spirits up during her coronavirus quarantine.

The 60-year-old "The Talk" co-host revealed in a video chat interview with Entertainment Tonight that she's been talking to her fellow "Talk" co-hosts -- Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba -- on a regular basis and also has her hairstylist on speed dial.

Osmond confessed that while she can do her own makeup, she's terrible at hair and also wants advice about how to keep the gray hairs away.

MARIE OSMOND SHOWS OFF HAIR TRANSFORMATION: I THINK BLONDES DO HAVE MORE FUN!'

"I called her up and I said, 'How does it look?' and she goes, 'You're right, you really can't do hair, can you?'" Osmond joked about a recent conversation she had with the hair professional. "She talked me through this. She made me pin this all forward in a ponytail, and she said, 'Now you pull it over your grays and then they can't see it.'"

Osmond admitted she likes learning new tricks and techniques.

"It's fun because there's all kinds of ways you can hide things and do things that saves time and money, and right now when people can't go ... I do know how to color my hair. I just don't have any of the coloring things here so she's sending me some."

Osmond is currently spending time with her husband, Steve Craig, at their Utah home and is enjoying the quality time together.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

"It's the first time we have been alone since forever," she shared. "I have eight brothers and he has six siblings so it's like, I don't even remember not having a million people around and it's really fun. We have the best time."

"I don't think I've ever slept this much," Osmond said with a laugh. "For 57 years I've worked. It's been incredible."

The veteran Las Vegas performer also shares some encouraging words for others during this stressful time.

"Change will always be consistent, and sometimes during these changes is when you really hone in on what's truly important -- time with your family, sometimes sitting still and being with yourself and saying, 'You know, I'm going to work on this.' It's a really good thing and sometimes I believe God gives us these things to get us to there again, because even with technology and moving so far forward, sometimes we need to take a few steps back and see what we've left behind and I think these are those moments," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're gonna get through this, and it's all gonna be OK," Osmond mused. "We're gonna have some stumbles along the way but we have to keep faith and hope, and love each other and serve each other -- that's what's really going to get you through everything."