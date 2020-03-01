Marie Osmond reveals she plans to leave her fortune to charity, nothing to her children

Marie Osmond knows exactly what she wants to do with her money when she passes away.

The 60-year-old performer opened up about her plans for her fortune on "The Talk" on Friday, revealing that none of it will go to her children.

"I'm not leaving any money to my children. Congratulations, kids," the mother of eight said. "My husband and I decided that you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that's the ability to work."

MARIE OSMOND SHOWS OFF HAIR TRANSFORMATION: I THINK BLONDES DO HAVE MORE FUN!'

Osmond continued: "You see it a lot in rich families where the kids don't know what to do so they get in trouble, so I just let them be proud of what they make and I'm going to give mine to my charity."

Co-host Sheryl Underwood disagreed, saying, "When you come from a family of money, you raise your children to value money and to understand money, and because they were born into the family, they should have a healthy respect for money."

KIRK DOUGLAS' $61M FORTUNE GIVEN MOSTLY TO CHARITY, NONE WENT TO SON MICHAEL DOUGLAS

"I mean, I would love to have some type of money left for me from somebody else so I can have a leg up," Underwood, 56, added. "I think when wealthy people say, 'I'm not leaving my kids anything,' well, they've been living this great life."

Osmond said her decision came from a desire to avoid "fighting over semantics."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I had an uncle and an aunt, her family fought over a mirror and a table when they passed away," she revealed. "My mother said, 'That will never happen.'"

Osmond is mother to Craig, 36, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew 21, Abigail, 17, and Michael, who died at 21.