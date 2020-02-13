Marie Osmond shows off hair transformation: 'I think blondes DO have more fun!'

Marie Osmond just debuted a completely new look!

The 60-year-old actress and singer showed off a shorter, brighter blonde bob as opposed to her signature dark brunette locks while appearing on "The Talk" this week. She also uploaded selfies of her new look to Instagram.

"I think blondes DO have more fun!! This is @hairbycody90210, I absolutely adore him!!!!! What should we call him? What should his hashtag be?? #CutieCody #CodysTheMan #CodyCoyote #CrazyCody" she captioned a photo smiling alongside her hairstylist.

Fans were quick to react to Osmond's hair transformation with approval.

"I absolutely looove the blonde Marie!!" one user wrote, adding, "So cute and pretty!! You should go blonde more often!"

"That cut and color looks so good on you!" another responded.

Osmond paired her new hairdo with a cheetah print robe. The singer has been keeping busy as co-host of "The Talk" in recent months since completing her Las Vegas residency alongside her brother Donny Osmond.

In December, Osmond spoke to Fox News about her health, claiming she wouldn't be able to take on so many projects at her age if she didn't get healthy again after enduring a decades-long battle with weight.

The performer explained that she shed 50 pounds in just four months thanks to Nutrisystem and joining "Dancing with the Stars."

"I was going through a divorce, a custody battle, I was dancing – but it helped me get back to my healthier, happier self. I just can’t do steamed chicken and vegetables. It doesn’t work for me… But I wanted to take care of me. And that’s what I did," she told Fox News.

Osmond continued that learning how to keep off her weight – thanks to tips she learned from Nutrisystem – has been "the most amazing thing that's ever happened in my life."