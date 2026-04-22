Marie Osmond shares brother Alan’s final words to her before his death at 76

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Marie Osmond is honoring her late brother, Alan Osmond, with a deeply personal tribute following his death at age 76.

The singer and television personality shared a social media post following Alan’s death, opening with the emotional weight of trying to capture a lifetime of memories.

"Writing about your sibling's passing is not something easily done. The years and years of memories I have of my big brother Alan could never be written in a few words—it would take volumes—but I shall try," she began.

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Her heartfelt tribute was accompanied by several photos of Alan and the Osmond family.

"As his only sister, I know I had a different relationship with him than he had with his brothers, and I must say I loved that! He was always very protective of me (not so sure I love that one) but he was always there if I needed him!"

Marie’s tribute highlighted not only Alan’s role as a brother but also his immense influence on the family’s musical legacy.

"Alan had so many incredible talents, from singing to performing to playing multiple instruments. He wrote hit records and albums, one of my favorites being the album ‘The Plan.’ He produced TV shows, large events, and music videos, including my video, ‘No Stopping Your Heart.’"

She also recalled a particularly meaningful moment when she reunited the original Osmond Brothers for one final performance.

"So when I decided to honor the original four Osmond Brothers and fly them [to] Hawaii to perform together one last time, Alan tearfully said, ‘So you're producing me now.’ He hugged me and said, ‘Thank you, I get to be on stage one last time with my brothers’. The determination he manifested to stand up out of his wheelchair and be next to his brothers was simply unbelievable!!!"

Marie continued to describe him as a natural leader from a young age.

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"Alan became our leader at age 12. How daunting that must have felt to have that immense responsibility, to lead at such a young age. But he never complained. He told me many times, ‘It felt like a mission… a long one, but I loved doing it’. And he did it for us and for all of you! But what I admired the most about my brother is his devotion and love for God and family! Those were his priorities… Always!"

Her message also touched on faith and what she described as spiritual reassurance following his passing.

"In a quiet moment, I had the most unique feeling come over me. I felt my Mom. It was like she said to my heart, ‘Honey, do you remember how excited you were for the birth of your child? Well, that's how excited I am for the rebirth of my child here.’ What a joyous reunion and rebirth that took place on the other side. I know he's happy."

She concluded by sharing the final words her brother said to her.

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"The last thing he said to me was, ‘I can’t wait to see brother Wayne, so we can be missionary companions together and start preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ to those who never had the opportunity to hear his message of peace and hope in this life.’ That’s my brother Alan!! I love you so very much and will miss you dearly."

Alan died Monday evening at his home in Orem, Utah, surrounded by his wife and all eight of their sons, according to Fox 13.

No official cause of death has been released.

He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1987. Although Alan stepped away from performing, he remained closely connected to the family’s work.

Other members of the Osmond family also paid tribute.

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Donny Osmond shared a black-and-white photo from their childhood, writing, "This is one of the earliest pictures I have of my brother Alan and me. Even back then, you can see that he had his arm around me, watching over me. That’s who he was. My protector. My guide. The one who quietly carried so much responsibility so the rest of us could shine."

Merrill Osmond revealed in part that he had a final heart-to-heart conversation with Alan just days before his passing.

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"Two days before my brother, Alan, passed, I was blessed to sit quietly with him. We talked as brothers do, heart to heart," he wrote on Facebook.

Despite declining health, Merrill said his brother’s spirit remained intact.

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"He was struggling, but when I shared a joke or two, he found the strength to chuckle… and then he smiled."

Alan is survived by his wife, Suzanne, eight sons, 30 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as siblings Virl, Tom, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy and Marie. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Olive Osmond, and his brother Wayne.