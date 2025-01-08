Marie Osmond says brother Wayne's death has left a ‘giant hole’ in her heart

Marie Osmond said Wednesday the death of her older brother, Wayne Osmond, a week ago left a "giant hole" in her heart in her first public comments since he died.

"I’m so grateful that just a few weeks ago, I was able to take a long drive to spend time with my brother Wayne," the 65-year-old singer wrote in a lengthy Instagram post along with a photo of her with Wayne. "I really felt the Spirit compel me to go see him, and I’m so thankful I listened to what I was feeling. I will cherish those hours I spent with him for the rest of my life. I didn’t know that just a few days after my visit, he would have a massive stroke."

Osmond continued to say she had not done any interviews or put out any statements since his death because "it’s just too hard to put into words, but I will try my best to honor one of the most loving men I have ever known."

"There’s no question that Wayne had a long and successful career as an entertainer, musician, and songwriter," she added. "But what stands out to me as his sister were the joy-filled, humorous times I spent laughing with him and our deep intellectual conversations that left me edified. He was always my safe place to go when I needed advice."

She said Wayne "showered" his love on his wife, children and grandchildren. "It's all he ever talked about!" she wrote.

"I admired him, too, for his deep love and unwavering devotion to God our Father and His Son, our Savior, Jesus Christ," Osmond continued. "Throughout his life, Wayne was an honorable member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was his eternal compass, and he was a light to others as he testified of God's great plan for us in this life. If you can, listen to one of his favorite albums that my brothers wrote ‘The Plan.’"

"Wayne, I could not cherish the gift God gave me more than to be loved by you in this life! You are a true, loving brother, and I will miss you so very much." — Marie Osmond

Wayne and Marie were among nine siblings, including Marie’s famous singing partner, Donny Osmond.

Their other siblings include Virl, Tom, Alan, Merrill, Jay, and Jimmy. Marie is the only female sibling.

"Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children," the Osmond family said in a statement posted Jan. 2 on the Facebook page of Wayne's daughter, Amy Osmond Cook.

"His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world."

Marie said if she could say anything to her brother now it would be, "Wayne, I could not cherish the gift God gave me more than to be loved by you in this life! You are a true, loving brother, and I will miss you so very much. I testify eternally of my great love for you with every fiber of my heart and soul!" She added the hashtag #TillWeMeetAgain.

"I know many of you understand these feelings from losing your loved ones," she wrote at the end of the post. "My deepest prayers are with you and also those dealing w/ devastating fires in CA."

She received many well wishes from her followers in the comments, including Nancy Sinatra, who wrote, "I love you, Marie. God bless you and your brothers."

Donny Osmond also posted about Wayne on his Facebook page Jan. 2.

"My dear brother Wayne passed away peacefully last night from a stroke," Donny wrote. "I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to visit him in the hospital before he passed. Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone.

"I’m sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother," he continued. "Even though we are separated in this mortal life, I know that by the grace and resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we will have the opportunity to be with Wayne for eternity.

"I love you, Wayne."

In the 1970s, Donny was in a singing group with Wayne, Alan, Merrill and Jay called The Osmonds before he found success with Marie and on his own.