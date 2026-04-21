Alan Osmond, eldest member of The Osmond Brothers, dead at 76

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Alan Osmond, the eldest member of the Osmond Brothers, has died, Fox News Digital confirms. He was 76.

Donny Osmond paid tribute to Alan with a heartfelt post to his Instagram, where he shared a black-and-white photo of the two siblings at a young age.

"This is one of the earliest pictures I have of my brother Alan and me," Donny began.

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"Even back then, you can see that he had his arm around me, watching over me. That’s who he was. My protector. My guide. The one who quietly carried so much responsibility so the rest of us could shine."

"Alan was our leader in every sense of the word. His tireless work helped build everything we became. I will always be grateful for the sacrifices he made and the love he showed—not just to me, but to every member of our family."

The tribute continued, "I owe him more than I can ever fully express."

"I love you, Alan. Thank you for always being there for me. Till we meet again, Brother Donny," he concluded.

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Alan died Monday evening at his home in Orem, Utah, with his wife and all eight of their sons at his bedside, according to Fox 13.

No official cause of death has been released.

Born in Ogden, Utah, Alan was the eldest of the performing Osmond siblings and widely seen as the group’s leader during its rise to fame — often working behind the scenes to shape the family’s success.

His life took a major turn in 1987 when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, forcing him to step away from performing while remaining closely tied to the family’s work.

Alan’s brother and bandmate, Merrill Osmond, announced his death in a Facebook post early Tuesday, revealing he had seen his brother just two days before his passing. The two shared what he described as a final heart-to-heart, reflecting on their lives and decades of music together.

"Two days before my brother, Alan, passed, I was blessed to sit quietly with him. We talked as brothers do, heart to heart."

Merrill said Alan was struggling physically — yet still present and still himself.

"He was struggling, but when I shared a joke or two, he found the strength to chuckle… and then he smiled."

In what Merrill called a moment he will "never forget," Alan made one final request — one rooted in the brothers’ shared creative and spiritual work.

"He said, ‘Merrill, you and I worked side by side. We created, we produced, we directed… we gave our hearts to The Plan with Wayne. Please… do something with it. Let people know what we were trying to say.’"

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Merrill made clear that the promise would not be left unfulfilled.

"I want you to know, his request will be honored."

He continued in part, "And I need you to know this… he has not left me. I have felt him. I have felt his quiet encouragement telling me to keep going… to keep building faith… to keep sharing light."

Merrill urged those mourning Alan to shift their perspective.

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"So please, don’t let your hearts be heavy. Don’t weep for him. Rejoice, knowing that your brother, your friend, your hero is no longer in pain. He is free. He is whole. He is home."

Alan Osmond leaves behind a sprawling family legacy — survived by his wife, Suzanne, eight sons, 30 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, in addition to siblings Virl, Tom, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy and Marie. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Olive Osmond, and his brother Wayne.