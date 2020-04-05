Marianne Faithfull hospitalized for coronavirus in London

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Marianne Faithful is the latest celebrity to publically announce their coronavirus diagnosis.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

The 73-year-old singer is "stable," according to a statement given to Fox News by Faithfull's spokesperson.

"Marianne Faithfull’s manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London," the written statement said. "She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery."

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE DIED FROM CORONAVIRUS

Faithfull is known for her rock-folk hits "As Tears Go By" and "Broken English" over the span of several decades.

Fellow performer and close pal Penny Arcade told Rolling Stone that Faithfull began to self-isolate after contracting a cold, and checked herself into a hospital on Monday, March 30, where she tested positive for COVID-19.

Faithfull joins a long list of celebrities to contract the virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Pink, Sara Bareilles and more have all announced that they have fought coronavirus.