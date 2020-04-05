Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Marianne Faithfull hospitalized for coronavirus in London

By Nate Day | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 5

Marianne Faithful is the latest celebrity to publically announce their coronavirus diagnosis.

The 73-year-old singer is "stable," according to a statement given to Fox News by Faithfull's spokesperson.

Marianne Faithfull in 2017. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Marianne Faithfull’s manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London," the written statement said. "She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery."

Faithfull is known for her rock-folk hits "As Tears Go By" and "Broken English" over the span of several decades.

Fellow performer and close pal Penny Arcade told Rolling Stone that Faithfull began to self-isolate after contracting a cold, and checked herself into a hospital on Monday, March 30, where she tested positive for COVID-19.

Faithfull joins a long list of celebrities to contract the virus.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Pink, Sara Bareilles and more have all announced that they have fought coronavirus.