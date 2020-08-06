Mariah Carey's estranged sister suing their mother for alleged Satanic sexual abuse

Mariah Carey’s estranged sister is suing their mother claiming that she was forced to endure sexual abuse from multiple men by way of Satanic worship meetings when she was a child.

Alison Carey accused her mom, Patricia Carey, of sexual abuse when she was 10 years old in a summons filed with the New York Supreme Court in February that was obtained by Fox News. The 57-year-old claims that her mother allowed, and encouraged, an undisclosed number of men to engage in sexual acts such as forcible touching, sexual assault in the first degree and made her witness people engaged in sexual acts with adults and children.

She also claimed that it all took place at “middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices.”

Patricia Carey has not responded to the filing, Fox News confirmed. Attempts to reach Patricia Carey by Fox News were unsuccessful. And representatives for Mariah Carey did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

“As a result of the above Plaintiff has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and major depression, leading her to misuse both legal and illegal drugs in an attempt to suppress the horrific memories, and to undergo extensive professional counseling,” the summons reads.

The court document also notes that Alison is now looking to collect money for “immense psychological and physical damage, mental pain and anguish and intentional infliction of severe emotional distress.”

If Patricia Carey neglected to respond to the summons within 20 days, she would be on the hook for $5 million, plus statutory interest, fees and other costs associated with the court proceedings.

The summons cites the venue for the lawsuit as Ulster County in New York, which happens to be the same area where Alison was arrested for prostitution in 2016. She was busted in an undercover prostitution ring in the town of Saugerties in upstate New York.

Local police said Alison solicited money in exchange for sex from an undercover police officer posing as a possible client.

Alison Carey identified herself as the sister of the superstar, Chief Joseph Sinagra, of the Saugerties police, told the Daily Freeman of Kingston at the time. She was advertising her services online using lyrics that mirror Mariah Carey's hit song “Fantasy.”

One such ad contained two photos of Alison.

“I'm a pretty lady looking for guys who are looking to have some fun and get into a world of pleasure that other woman just can't provide to you," the ad stated according to the Freeman. "Woman with the ability to make the earth move for you and to get you to see stars. Oh, yeah, with me its, 'It's such a sweet, sweet fantasy, baby. When I close my eyes, I come and take you on and on.'”

Alison Carey recorded a heartfelt video to Mariah Carey later that year imploring her to end the rift between them and help her financially noting medical costs stemming from her HIV-positive diagnosis and an alleged attack in her home in 2015 that left her with brain damage.

“Mariah, I love you. I desperately need your help,” Alison Carey said in the video posted by the Daily Mail Online at the time. “Please don’t abandon me like this.”

A representative for the singer told the British news site at the time that she had spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars supporting Alison and her children.”