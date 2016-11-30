Mariah Carey's ailing sister records heartbreaking video asking her to help

In a heartbreaking video, Mariah Carey’s ailing sister Alison Carey made an impassioned plea to her famous sibling to end the rift between them and help save her life.

“Mariah, I love you. I desperately need your help,” Alison, 54, said in a video posted by the Daily Mail Online. “Please don’t abandon me like this.”

The video comes just weeks after their brother, Morgan Carey, blasted the superstar singer for reportedly refusing to help pay for Alison’s medical treatment.

He revealed to the Sun that Alison, who is HIV-positive, is in need of brain and spinal surgery following getting attacked in her own home last year, a devastating event that left her brain damaged and seriously ill.

"She probably spends more on dog food than it would cost to make sure her sister gets properly cared for," the 51-year-old Morgan told the tabloid about his pop star sister. “Mariah needs to step up. I flew in from Hawaii last year when Alison was taken off a ventilator, believing she was going to die. My sister didn’t even show up at the hospital.”

He told the Daily Mail Online that his older sister in the past has been “institutionalized for observation after being found wandering in the street barefoot and partially dressed.”

Morgan added, “Her behavior was caused as a result of damage done in the attack and her having missed the medications she was taking.”

Medical bills are mounting for Alison, and she hopes this video plea will strike a chord with her famous sister.

A rep for the singer denies the claim that she has not helped.

“Through the years, Mariah has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars supporting Alison and her children,” the rep told Daily Mail Online. “In fact, Mariah has supported her extended family for more than two decades.”

Carey has an estimated net worth of $510 million.

“Mariah can easily manage this and still keep her distance,” her brother said. “If she wants to hold her grudge, then let her hold her grudge. We just want to make Alison as comfortable as possible and [let her] enjoy some kind of quality of life. I’m trying to do my best to help her.”

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram