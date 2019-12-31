Mariah Carey's Twitter account got hacked

Pop diva Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas, didn't have a nice New Year’s Eve after her Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday.

Variety reported that the hack began at 3:23 p.m. PT, and more than 50 tweets were posted containing vulgarities and the use of the N-word. There were also posts about rapper Eminem.

The last tweet appeared at 3:35 p.m. PT and showed a photo of a shirtless teenager, Billboard reported

Carey’s ex-husband, Nick Cannon, and rapper Eminem were engaged in a public feud earlier this month, fighting back and forth in their ongoing diss track battle. Cannon claimed the rapper never dated Carey and insisted that the Detroit native has a drug problem.

The rap feud was initially ignited after Eminem, 47, was featured in a new song claiming he and Carey, 49, "didn't end on a high note," and further claimed that Cannon, 39, was "neutered" by the pop singer.

The news outlet reported that some of the boorish tweets posted to Carey’s compromised account referred to the Chuckling Squad, a hacker group that was responsible for the August hacking of the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The ill-mannered tweets posted to Dorsey’s account -- posted and deleted within minutes -- included the use of the N-word, other loutish comments and one message claiming there was a bomb at Twitter's headquarters.

Since the hack, all tweets have been erased from Carey's account.

"As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation," a Twitter spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

This week, the music legend broke yet another record.

Earlier this month, Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hit No. 1 on the charts for the first time since its release 25 years ago, where it has remained since -- the song's run at No. 1 will stretch at least until Jan. 4, 2020, making her the first artist ever to have a No. 1 hit in four different decades.

Carey's Christmas classic is her 19th No. 1 hit overall, earning her the most No. 1 singles for a solo artist in history.

The 49-year-old singer's first big hit was "Vision of Love" in 1990, which was followed by 13 others before the year 2000. Three hits came in the 2000s before "All I Want for Christmas" would finally hit No. 1 in 2019, stretching into 2020.