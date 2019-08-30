Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's own account was hacked, used to post vulgar messages

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears to have been hacked on his own platform, with several offensive tweets posted to his account.

The tweets, posted Friday and deleted within minutes, included the use of the N-word, other vulgar comments, and one message claiming there was a bomb at Twitter's headquarters.

Other tweets gave shoutouts to people, and pushed the hashtag "#ChucklingSquad" -- the name of an online chat, according to The Daily Beast.

TWITTER'S JACK DORSEY MAXES OUT DONATIONS TO 2020 HOPEFUL TULSI GABBARD

Another tweet read: "Hitler is innocent go follow @taytaylov3r if you want every Jew gassed." The account also retweeted another Twitter user who wrote, "Nazi Germany did nothing wrong."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twitter released a brief statement saying, "We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened."

Dorsey's compromised account immediately caused panic among some on the platform, stirring worry that President Trump's account could also be hacked.