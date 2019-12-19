Mariah Carey 'didn't expect' success of No. 1 holiday hit 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Even Mariah Carey is surprised that "All I Want for Christmas Is You" dominates the charts every holiday season.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the singer dished on the track, which recently hit No. 1 on the charts, 25 years after its release.

"I definitely didn’t expect it to hit number one, two weeks before Christmas," admitted Carey, 49.

The song is Carey's first No. 1 hit since 2008 with "Touch My Body," so she offered thanks to her fans.

"I just want to thank everybody," gushed the songstress. "I want the world to have the best holiday ever."

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" also recently broke the record for obtaining the most streams on Spotify within 24 hours -- which Carey sees as a personal triumph.

"I think that’s very important," she said. "People want to say, 'She’s a physical [albums] artist. She doesn’t understand or know [streaming]. It’s a different business.' Then why did the song break the record for most streamed song within one day?"

While the song saw success after its 1994 release, it got a major boost into the mainstream after being featured in the holiday flick "Love, Actually."

"The curious thing about that is that ['Love, Actually'] happened before the song was as big as it is," noted Carey. "So the 'Love, Actually' moment, I’m actually very grateful for it because I think it did help the song reach an even greater audience. But I also think the song has taken on a life of its own that I had never anticipated."