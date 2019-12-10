Nick Cannon claps back at Eminem in diss track battle, claims rapper does crack

Nick Cannon is fighting back at Eminem in their ongoing diss track battle, claiming the rapper never dated Mariah Carey and insisting the Detroit native has a drug problem.

The rap feud was ignited last week, after Eminem, 47, was featured in a new song claiming he and Carey, 49, "didn't end on a high note" - and further claimed Cannon, 39, was "neutered" by the pop singer.

Cannon initially responded last week by mocking Eminem's age, and on Monday, he threw even more insults Eminem's way in a diss track titled "The Invitation."

"The white boy he f--k with crack / Pills and smack, s--t and he 'bout to relapse," Cannon, 39, raps, according to People.

Cannon then refuted Eminem's claims that he used to date Carey years ago. Cannon and Carey share twins Moroccan and Monroe, both 8.

"My baby mama killed you off a decade ago / You're still cryin' about it, now who really the h--?" Cannon says in the song.

The MTV host also took a jab at Eminem's parenting skills, calling for someone to call Eminem's ex Kim and "somebody get Hailie," referring to his daughter. Cannon also claimed Eminem was caught by his chauffeur on video having oral sex with a man.

Eminem immediately responded to the song in a series of tweets on Monday, calling for Cannon to "stop lying on my d--k."

"I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f--k," Eminem tweeted.

The Detroit rapper then joked on the social media platform that he is waiting for Cannon to admit he's sorry.

"I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous!" he wrote.

Eminem and Carey were rumored to have dated in the early 2000s, but Carey denied the relationship. The "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer has yet to break her silence on her ex-husband's feud with Eminem.