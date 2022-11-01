Mariah Carey, dubbed the Queen of Christmas by fans, officially announces Christmastime is here

Singer Mariah Carey, dubbed the Queen of Christmas by her fans, announced the start of the 2022 holiday season with a festive video.

In the video, which she shared on her Instagram and Twitter and captioned, "It's Time," the pop diva is first seen dressed as a witch in a vinyl one-piece jumpsuit and riding an exercise bike.

Her cackling witch character then transforms into a very festive Carey, donning a one-piece Santa suit on top of a reindeer against a winter wonderland backdrop.

Carey then makes the holiday season official by including the hashtag "#MariahSZN" on her post.

The "Hero" singer holds the record for the best-selling Christmas song of all time with her 1994 holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

In 2019, the beloved jingle hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for its 25th anniversary year. In 2021, the holiday song also hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs retrospective.

Last March, Carey filed to trademark the term "Queen of Christmas." According to the application filed with the U.S. Trademark Office, the term would cover a large range of items like lotions, fragrances, jewelry, mugs, clothes, food, ornaments and music.

At the time, singer Darlene Love expressed her objection in a Facebook post.

"David Letterman officially declared me the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago, a year before she released ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You' and at 81 years of age I'm NOT changing anything," she wrote at the time. "I've been in the business for 52 years, have earned it and can still hit those notes! If Mariah has a problem call David or my lawyer!!"

Love sang "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" every year from 1986 to 2014 on Letterman's show.