Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Browns talks about friendship with Mariah Carey and potential collab: 'Incredible guiding light'

Carey's children are fans of Brown's character Eleven on the show 'Stranger Things'

By Phillip Nieto | Fox News
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown might be collaborating with Grammy award-winning singer Mariah Carey on an undisclosed project. 

The Netflix actress hinted at the potential collaboration during an episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Brown, 18, appeared on the show to promote her upcoming mystery thriller film "Enola Holmes 2."

Brown revealed she and Carey had developed a friendship because Carey's children are fans of Brown's character Eleven on "Stranger Things." 

After meeting Carey's 11-year-old twins, Morocco and Monroe, the two allegedly started singing songs together in Carey's home studio. 

"I’ll just go over and we’ll sing together," Brown told Fallon. "We have sung together, yeah."

"Potentially, I don’t know," she said when the TV host asked if fans should expect an upcoming collaboration, while adding that Carey is "the most talented singer ever."

"We texted today. Yeah, she called me today," Brown continued. "The reason is because she grew up in the public eye and we have connected just on so many different levels."

"I also just love the way she leads her life with so much power and she just has so much knowledge and she’s so wise. She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me," she added.

