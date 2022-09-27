Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Mariah Carey gives emotional speech about the heroes of 9/11 at NYC concert

Carey also thanked ballerina Misty Copeland for 'one-of-a-kind' version of her song 'Hero'

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Mariah Carey reflected on 9/11 during her performance in New York City and opened up about her beloved 1993 single "Hero."

The iconic pop singer paid tribute to the heroes at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday.

Mariah Carey released "Hero" in 1993.

Mariah Carey released "Hero" in 1993. (Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

 "I was honored to have played a little, teeny part in the aftermath of that day as my song ‘Hero’ became one of the ‘unofficial anthems,'" she told fans at Central Park. "It did. I have a hard time acknowledging my own stuff, but whatever. It comforted us in our collective loss and our recovery."

The Grammy winner went on to reflect on what the song meant in today's world and how its message rings true more than ever, especially in light of events affecting women around the world.

"In a very different way, I discovered a very appropriate message for our times and for the women of our time in the lyrics of that particular song," Carey shared.

The Queen of Christmas also gave a special shout out to ballerina Misty Copeland, who assisted with putting together a "one-of-a-kind" version of "Hero."

Mariah Carey gave an emotional performance at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

Mariah Carey gave an emotional performance at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

"I can’t even tell you how honored I am… that my friend Misty Copeland came today – a woman of that stature and magnitude," Carey said. "She’s just incredible."

Earlier this month, Carey spoke to Meghan Markle on her "Archetypes" podcast.

Mariah Carey appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast.

Mariah Carey appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast. (Getty Images)

"Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about ‘The Duality of Diva.’ Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!" Carey wrote on Twitter.

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

