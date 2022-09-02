Mariah Carey explains calling Meghan Markle a 'diva'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mariah Carey further clarified what she meant when she called Meghan Marke a "diva."

Carey recently appeared on Markle's podcast "Archetypes."

The full episode, the second of the podcast series, was released on Tuesday.

"Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about ‘The Duality of Diva.’ Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!" Carey wrote on Twitter.

Markle admitted she was caught off guard when Carey said the Duchess of Sussex gives "us diva moments sometimes."

"I think that’s really important for people to remember that there might be this persona," Markle began. "And yes, the diva thing we can play into. I mean, it’s not something I connect to. But, it, for you, it’s been a huge part of your…"

"You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan," Carey replied.

"I do? What kind of diva moments do I give you?" Markle asked.

"Don’t even act like — don’t, like," Carey responded.

"See, that’s the thing, I associate it differently," Markle later said.

"I know, but let’s pretend that you didn’t — weren’t so beautiful and didn’t have the whole thing and didn’t often have gorgeous ensembles," said the singer. "You wouldn’t get, maybe get as much diva stuff. I don’t care. I’m like, ‘When I can, I’m going to give you diva.’"

Carey saying the Duchess of Sussex had "diva moments" apparently made Markle "squirm."

"You couldn't see me, obviously, but I, I started to sweat a little bit," Markle told the audience. "I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt, like, wait, wait, no, what? How? But? How could you? That's not true, that's not… Why would you say that? My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that. I just kept thinking, in that moment, was my girl crush coming to a quick demise? Does she actually not see me?"

Markle said Carey quickly clarified what she meant, which then put her at ease.

"She must have felt my nervous laughter, and you all would’ve heard it, too," Markle reflected. "And she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear. When she said ‘diva,’ she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing, the ‘fabulousness,’ as she sees it. She meant ‘diva’ as a compliment. But I heard it as a dig. I heard it as the word ‘diva,’ as I think of it."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.