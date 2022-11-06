Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Christmas
Published

Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart wage friendly feud on celebrating Christmas early: ‘Cannot give up Thanksgiving'

Stewart's Thanksgiving celebrations are legendary while Carey is known as the 'Queen of Christmas'

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart got caught up in the age-old battle of when it’s too soon to celebrate Christmas over the last week. 

"Mariah, you know me. I am a traditionalist with a twist," Stewart said during an interview on the "Today" show this week, addressing the "Queen of Christmas." 

"You cannot give up Thanksgiving just because you don't like turkey," she implored. "I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So, do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so."

MARIAH CAREY, DUBBED THE 'QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS BY FANS, OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES CHRISTMASTIME IS HERE 

Mariah Carey, left, and Martha Stewart sparred (in a friendly way) last week over when it's too early to start Christmas celebrations. 

Mariah Carey, left, and Martha Stewart sparred (in a friendly way) last week over when it's too early to start Christmas celebrations.  ( NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

The home and garden maven’s tsk-tsking came after Carey posted a short video on her social media Nov. 1, which at first showed her as a cackling Halloween witch before quickly transforming into a Santa suit-wearing, reindeer-riding diva, belting "It’s time!" over the backdrop of her mega-hit "All I Want for Christmas is You." 

The "We Belong Together" singer responded to the "Martha Stewart Living" founder on Nov. 3, tweeting, "Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!" 

She then invited Stewart to her house for the puritan-honoring holiday and suggested an invite to Martha's infamous Thanksgiving festivities. 

Martha Stewart eats a Thanksgiving meal with the cast of "Today" in 2011. 

Martha Stewart eats a Thanksgiving meal with the cast of "Today" in 2011.  (Photo by Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming!" Carey added, mentioning Stewart's rapper friend Snoop Dogg. 

Stewart has yet to respond to either of Carey's overtures.

Mariah Carey sings with Santa Claus during a performance for NBC's Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center on November 27, 2012 in New York City. 

Mariah Carey sings with Santa Claus during a performance for NBC's Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center on November 27, 2012 in New York City.  (Photo by James Devaney/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, Stewart wrote in her blog that she entertained 16 guests at an 18-foot dining table with a plethora of fall comfort foods at her upstate New York farm. In the past, she has said she’s invited as many as 40 guests to her home for Turkey Day.  

Trending