Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart wage friendly feud on celebrating Christmas early: ‘Cannot give up Thanksgiving'

Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart got caught up in the age-old battle of when it’s too soon to celebrate Christmas over the last week.

"Mariah, you know me. I am a traditionalist with a twist," Stewart said during an interview on the "Today" show this week, addressing the "Queen of Christmas."

"You cannot give up Thanksgiving just because you don't like turkey," she implored. "I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So, do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so."

The home and garden maven’s tsk-tsking came after Carey posted a short video on her social media Nov. 1, which at first showed her as a cackling Halloween witch before quickly transforming into a Santa suit-wearing, reindeer-riding diva, belting "It’s time!" over the backdrop of her mega-hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."

The "We Belong Together" singer responded to the "Martha Stewart Living" founder on Nov. 3, tweeting, "Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!"

She then invited Stewart to her house for the puritan-honoring holiday and suggested an invite to Martha's infamous Thanksgiving festivities.

"P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming!" Carey added, mentioning Stewart's rapper friend Snoop Dogg.

Stewart has yet to respond to either of Carey's overtures.

Last year, Stewart wrote in her blog that she entertained 16 guests at an 18-foot dining table with a plethora of fall comfort foods at her upstate New York farm. In the past, she has said she’s invited as many as 40 guests to her home for Turkey Day.