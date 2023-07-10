Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Maria Menounos reveals pancreatic cancer surgical scars, thanks God for her strength

Menounos was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer in January

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
close
Maria Menounos On Overcoming Being Diagnosed With A Brain Tumor Video

Maria Menounos On Overcoming Being Diagnosed With A Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos sat down with Brian Kilmeade to discuss her career and being diagnosed with a brain tumor while she was taking care of her mother, who was battling stage 4 brain cancer and being the correspondent for The Beverly Hills Dog Show

After revealing her recent cancer battle, Maria Menounos is embracing her body and her life.

The TV personality wore a bikini in a recent Instagram post and revealed the scars from her pancreatic cancer surgery earlier this year.

"I look back on surgery earlier this year and am grateful for the strength God blessed me with to get through and of course all of the beautiful humans that he sent to help me too!" she wrote in the caption. 

"Now I see the scars that I sunscreen up carefully to protect and I smile," she added.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Menounos, 44, revealed she was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer in May, and underwent surgery to remove a 3.9 cm tumor at the beginning of the year.

She explained on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast that doctors initially missed the tumor during a scan, which doubled in size before she was diagnosed after a full-body MRI.

MARIA MENOUNOS WAS ‘F---ING GUTTED’ OVER CANCER DIAGNOSIS AFTER DOCTORS INITIALLY MISSED TUMOR

"I was just f---ing gutted," she said of receiving the diagnosis before the birth of her first daughter. "I was just guttural crying and I was like, 'I can't believe God just blessed me with a baby, I'm gonna have a baby.'"

She continued, "We were two months along, and I'm like, 'I can't believe I'm finally going to have a baby, and I'm not going to get to meet her.'"

Maria Menounos red carpet

Maria Menounos revealed she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and underwent surgery to remove a tumor in January. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former E! News host and her husband, Keven Undergaro, are preparing to welcome a baby girl via surrogate this summer.

In May, after Menounos revealed her diagnosis and successful surgery, Undergaro told Fox News Digital, "She's taken a lot of hits but keeps moving forward. If anyone can overcome this, she can. And Maria, being Maria, did."

Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro

Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro in 2020. The couple is expecting a daughter via surrogate this summer. (Getty Images)

Menounos had previously survived a brain tumor in 2017, which ended up being benign.

"I'm like, 'How in the freaking world can I have a brain tumor and pancreatic cancer?' All I could think was that I have a baby coming," she told People in May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But even with a litany of health conditions, Menounos maintains a positive outlook.

"I'm so grateful and so lucky. God granted me a miracle. I'm going to appreciate having her in my life so much more than I would have before this journey," she said.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Trending