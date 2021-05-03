Maria Menounos' mother Litsa dies after battling brain cancer: ‘Christ is risen mom’

Maria Menounos’ mother Litsa has died after battling stage 4 brain cancer.

The TV personally took to Instagram on Sunday where she shared a black-and-white photo of mother and daughter during one of their final moments together.

"RIP mom," captioned the 42-year-old. "God loved her so much he took her on greek easter."

"Christ is risen mom," the star added in Greek.

Menounos previously announced on her show "Better Together" that Litsa was on "a rough journey" over the past few months as she began a round of chemotherapy. She also shared that both her parents were hospitalized with COVID-19.

"We got some not-so-great news on Monday, November 23, that my mom’s brain tumor was growing," said Menounos, as quoted by People magazine. According to the outlet, both of Menounos’ parents had been hospitalized with COVID-19, just as the news came that Litsa’s brain tumor had grown.

Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro quickly flew out to help.

"We land, and that’s when this all started," she said. "I’m just going to share that we’re in the process right now, and we still need prayers. Long story short is that within a few hours, both of my parents were diagnosed with COVID."

Last September, Menounos shared a touching birthday post on Instagram in honor of Litsa. She also shared that her mother was a four-year cancer survivor.

"In my darkest moments fear never let me see this day possible," Menounos admitted. "I will fight for you and with you everyday. I pray god gives us many more years so you can see your dream of grandchildren come true. Happy birthday, to many more."