Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio 'cut through' Jimmy Kimmel monologue

Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his late-night show Monday on their way to the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” movie premiere across the street.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host was toward the end of his monologue when the crowd erupted in applause when Robbie walked across the stage behind him. "I'm just headed to the premiere. So just cutting through," Robbie told Kimmel and then left.

The late-night host continued his monologue before Pitt then walked across the stage. “Hi Jimmy,” Pitt said, before telling Kimmel he’s also just cutting through. "I just want to say, this is not some kind of alleyway," Kimmel told Pitt. Pitt then repeated "This is the alleyway" before cutting off Kimmel and continuing to the premiere.

"Some of these stars think they own the place," Kimmel told the audience before DiCaprio suddenly walked out. DiCaprio shook Kimmel's hand, saying “I’m really sorry, Jimmy.” When Kimmel asked what DiCaprio was doing there, DiCaprio said, "I actually came here to invite your whole audience to our premiere across the street." The crowd then erupted in applause and Kimmel said they would “work it out” before DiCaprio also exited.

Robbie, Pitt and DiCaprio star in director Quentin Tarantino’s new film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” a fictional account of the events leading up to the real-life murder of Sharon Tate, a pregnant actress who was killed by members of Charles Manson’s cult in her Hollywood home in 1969.

Tarantino later made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, hinting that the film would be the second to last of his career. The movie premiered at the famous TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard across from the late-night studio, the Hollywood Reporter reported.