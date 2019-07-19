Margot Robbie revealed she's never seen any of the 'Star Wars' movies: 'It infuriates people'

Margot Robbie revealed that she’s never seen several Hollywood classic films, including the entirety of the “Star Wars” franchise.

Robbie stars in Quentin Tarantino’s latest film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which depicts the many faces that made up Hollywood in 1969. In the film, she plays the late real-life actress Sharon Tate. To promote the upcoming film, Robbie sat down with her co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt where they discussed the classic films that they’re embarrassed to have never seen.

Pitt got the ball rolling by noting he’s never seen “Gone With the Wind” or “The Sound of Music.” That’s when Robbie jumped in to reveal she was previously teased by DiCaprio for her lack of classic film awareness.

“I remember when we did ‘Wolf of Wall Street,’ you would get angry at me all the time. Any time I’d mention any movie I hadn’t seen, he’d be like, ‘How have you not seen ‘Citizen Kane? How can you work in this industry, and not have seen ‘Citizen Kane?’” she said in an MTV News interview. “I’m like, ‘I just got here to this industry! Like, you’ve had more time to watch this stuff.”

However, she explained that she’d go home and watch any seminal film DiCaprio suggested. However, when it comes to “Star Wars,” the 29-year-old actress is less interested in crossing and of the ten movies that have debuted since 1977 off her list.

“I’ve never seen any ‘Star Wars,’” the actress revealed. “And I kind of don’t watch it now just because it infuriates people so much. Like, ‘How? How have you never watched any ‘Star Wars?’”

She continued: “I just kind of want to see how long I can make it now.”

The Academy Award nominee previously explained that she didn't take playing Tate lightly. To prepare for the role, Robbie spoke to the late actress’ family and friends.

"They all said how kind, loving and good-hearted she was," she told People. "I was fortunate enough to step on to set with Debra Tate’s blessing, Sharon’s sister."

When the "The Valley of the Dolls" actress was killed she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child with husband Roman Polanski. She was 26 years old.