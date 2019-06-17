Maren Morris wears sexy getup for Bonnaroo after defending topless Playboy shoot

Maren Morris is never one to shy away from showing some skin.

For her Bonnaroo performance, the country singer donned a pair of sparkly, silver short-shorts paired with a lavender bodysuit with silver detail and serious side cutouts that gave us a peek of her toned abs

The sexy get up was complimented by the singer's highlighted pink hair which she noted in an Instagram post over the weekend.

"Pink hair for Bonnaroo. I loved every minute of my last two days. Thank you for the love," the "Girl" singer wrote on Instagram.

Morris' Bonnaroo set comes days after she defended herself against critics who were not happy with the singer's upcoming topless Playboy shoot.

After the 29-year-old star revealed a set of racy photos of her in red pants, boots, a cowboy hat and nothing else on Instagram, some fans felt the steamy pics were too much.

But Morris took things into her own hands by posting a third photo of herself in black-and-white with the caption "don’t fence me in."

"The thing about me is, I make music for myself. I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter’s calling," she wrote on her Instagram Story (via Entertainment Tonight). "Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love."

She continued: "I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I'll never have this moment back. Can’t wait for you to read my interview with @playboy in their 'Gender + Sexuality' issue next week. I drop some truth too."

The star has been candid about her body image issues in the past. Morris was recently asked by Women’s Health about a photo she tweeted ahead of her San Francisco concert, which she captioned: "5 years and 20 lbs ago."

"After taking that picture, I went through this horrible breakup, and I lost so much weight. I didn’t look at my body like it was healthy—when you’re going through emotional turmoil, it’s hard to eat. That was a wake-up call: I need to address my mental and physical health,” she told the outlet. “I put weight back on when I started really laying into my career and tour—things that brought me happiness."