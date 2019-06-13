Maren Morris fires back at critics of her topless Playboy shoot, says she'll 'put these photos in a frame'

Country singer Maren Morris is responding to backlash over the topless pictures she posted to promote her upcoming Playboy photo shoot.

The 29-year-old “Girl” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal a set of racy photos of her in red pants, boots, a cowboy hat and nothing else. In both snaps, she covers her breasts with her arm.

“Strip it down. Something with @playboy is coming next week,” she captioned the images.

Days later, after receiving complaints about the steamy snaps, the star took to Instagram once again to fire back at the haters. In addition to posting a third photo of herself in black and white with the caption “don’t fence me in,” Morris took to her Stories to address the controversy more directly.

“The thing about me is, I make music for myself. I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter’s calling,” she wrote (via Entertainment Tonight). “Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love.”

She continued: "I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I'll never have this moment back. Can’t wait for you to read my interview with @playboy in their 'Gender + Sexuality' issue next week. I drop some truth too."

The star has been candid about her body image issues in the past. Morris was recently asked by Women’s Health about a photo she tweeted ahead of her San Francisco concert, which she captioned: “5 years and 20 lbs ago.”

“After taking that picture, I went through this horrible breakup, and I lost so much weight. I didn’t look at my body like it was healthy—when you’re going through emotional turmoil, it’s hard to eat. That was a wake-up call: I need to address my mental and physical health,” she told the outlet. “I put weight back on when I started really laying into my career and tour—things that brought me happiness.”

The singer, who is married to fellow country artist Ryan Hurd, is not one to shy away from showing skin. At last week's CMT Music Awards, Morris looked like a golden goddess in her 1970s-inspired mini dress.

She rocked the carpet in an embellished getup that featured two big cut-outs on her sides that showed off her toned stomach.

