Maren Morris remembers 'wake-up call' following a 'horrible break up': 'I lost so much weight'

Maren Morris loves the skin she is in, but getting to this point has been a journey for the country singer-songwriter.

"I’ve gone through ups and downs,” Morris told Women's Health in its upcoming June issue — which she graces the cover of — about her mental and physical health.

"After taking that picture, I went through this horrible breakup, and I lost so much weight," the 29-year-old added, referencing a photo she shared on Twitter, which caption reads in part: "Five years and 20 lbs ago."

"I didn’t look at my body like it was healthy – when you’re going through emotional turmoil, it’s hard to eat," she explained before admitting, "that was a wake-up call: I need to address my mental and physical health."

From there, Morris turned herself around. "I put weight back on when I started really laying into my career and tour – things that brought me happiness," she shared.

Now, the "Girl" songstress — who is married to fellow country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd — has a planned diet when she's on the road, starting every morning with breakfast, which consists of three egg whites and spinach cooked in olive oil with wheat toast.

For lunch, she eats a salad with some type of protein and on days she has a show, Morris will momentarily stop eating after 5 p.m.

“When I’m on there, I make it count. I know I’ll feel awful if I don’t eat right after burning all those calories in the show," she noted of when she gets off stage, adding that she typically eats another salad sometimes with a glass of rosé.

As for her workout? Morris — whose trainer, Erin Oprea, is also Carrie Underwood's go-to instructor — will roll out a mat three times a week on her tour bus for strength training. "Squat lunges are the worst," she admitted. "They’re so hard because that’s the area I need it most – my thighs and butt.”

It's all worth it though to Morris who hopes to look "like Tomb Raider."

“This is what I have to look at every time I unlock it – if I’m at a bar, or eating a French fry," she said of her Alicia Vikander phone background. "So that’s motivating.”