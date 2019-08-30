Marc Anthony calls Donald Trump 'demented' and 'gruesome' for negative comments about Puerto Rico

Singer Marc Anthony let loose on President Trump following his unflattering tweets about the Puerto Rican government.

Trump posted a series of tweets about the U.S. territory when it looked like Hurricane Dorian was poised to hit it with yet another bout of storm devastation.

“We are tracking closely tropical storm Dorian as it heads, as usual, to Puerto Rico. FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job,” Trump wrote Wednesday. “When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You - Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan!”

He later continued: “Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth. Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt. Congress approved Billions of Dollars last time, more than anyplace else has ever gotten, and it is sent to Crooked Pols. No good!.... And by the way, I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico!”

Marc Anthony, whose parents are from Puerto Rico, took to Twitter to lambast the president as “demented” and “gruesome” for his comments about the island.

“Wow Mr. whatever you are. We all just read your DEMENTED tweet about my beloved Puerto Rico,” wrote Anthony, the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez. “Coming from a gruesome individual like YOU it makes perfect sense. Filled with corruption and incapable of managing a fully staffed HOUSE.”

This isn’t the first time that Anthony has used Twitter to take a shot at Trump over his treatment of Puerto Rico. After Hurricane Maria devastated the country in 2017, the 50-year-old singer requested the president stop talking about the NFL and get to work on fixing the remaining issues.

“Mr. President shut the f--- up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American Citizens too,” he tweeted at the time.