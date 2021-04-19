Marc Anthony apologizes, offers refunds after disastrous virtual concert is ruined by technical difficulties

Marc Anthony was forced to reschedule a highly anticipated virtual concert after technical difficulties prevented it from happening.

The singer also issued an apology on social media after fans who bought tickets waited hours to ultimately be told that his "Una Noche" concert, which they paid money to attend, would not be happening on Saturday, April 17 as scheduled.

"First of all, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to the unprecedented amount of fans from all over the world that tried to log in to watch my concert tonight and were not able to join due to the overwhelming demand that caused a complete collapse of the streaming platform," the artist wrote after 1:00 a.m. ET on the night.

Billboard reports that the concert was advertised worldwide as starting at 8 p.m. ET marking the singer’s first and only live performance since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic forced many touring musicians and comics to find more creative ways to work. Although no official numbers have been released, the outlet reports that roughly 100,000 tickets were sold for people to access the show on streaming service Maestro, which previously played home to digital shows for Billie Eilish and Tim McGraw.

Viewers quickly learned when they tried to log in at the proper time that something was wrong. By 9:30 p.m. ET, the singer’s name became a trending topic on Twitter.

An hour and a half late, Anthony tweeted: "The concert hasn’t started yet. We are experiencing a delay with Maestro, the streaming platform."

Fans were obviously upset until he released his full statement hours later letting the audience know that the show wasn’t going to happen.

"I am deeply sorry for this technology failure that unfortunately was out of our control," the statement concludes. "You can rest assured that I am doing everything in my power to make sure that the people that spent their hard-earned money have the opportunity to see the show as soon as possible and will make it right for you all."

Fortuantely, Anthony took to Twitter again on Monday to make good on his promise and announce that refunds will be issued to everyone who bought a ticket and that a recorded version of the concert will be uploaded for free on his YouTube page.