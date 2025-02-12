Mandy Moore calls out Amazon after package was delivered to home destroyed in LA fires

Mandy Moore has never shied away from voicing her opinions.

On Tuesday, the "This Is Us" actress took to social media to express her frustration with Amazon after a package was allegedly delivered to her in-laws' home that was destroyed in the LA fires.

"Do better, Amazon. Can we not have better discretion than to leave a package at a residence that no longer exists? This is my mother and father-in-law’s home. Smh," Moore wrote on her Instagram stories alongside a photo of the alleged package in front of the demolished home.

ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

"We’ve reached out to Ms. Moore via Instagram to apologize for this and to ask for more information from her in-laws so we're better able investigate what happened here," Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly told Fox News Digital. "For weeks, we’ve advised those who are delivering on our behalf in southern California to use discretion in areas that were impacted by wildfires – especially if it involves delivering to a damaged home – that clearly didn’t happen here."

That same day, Moore - who evacuated last month with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their three children - detailed the harrowing experience in a separate post.

"We never got an evacuation notice," she began her lengthy post on Instagram alongside a photo of the destroyed home. "Sometimes in the quieter moments of processing the last month, I play the game of what would have happened if I didn’t have my phone next to me, playing my typical ‘piano for deep sleep’ mix as I nursed Lou before bed, so I could answer the call from my brother-in-law? It was 6:45 p.m. and he told me he, his wife, and our niece were evacuating, grabbing my in-laws (his parents) and getting the heck out of Dodge and we should do the same."

"I calmly walked downstairs and relayed this to my husband and without skipping a beat, we promptly packed up the kids (in their pjs), our dog, and scrambled to find our 3 cats as the power went out," she continued. "I’ll never forget Taylor trying to figure out how to manually open our two little garage doors (they’d just finished construction around Thanksgiving and we’d just started using them—) in the harrowing 60 mph winds, as the sky glowed a dark red and ash started to fall all around us. We raced across town amidst fallen trees on the freeway to the safety of our dear friend’s place, got the kids down, and then I raced to Target to grab a litter box and some water, impulsively refreshing the watch duty app over and over."

Moore said that while they found out their home is "still standing," the contents are "near a total loss."

"Clothes, furniture, pretty much everything will have to be disposed of…maybe even the walls too," she wrote. "We won’t be there for a very long time as it and the neighborhood itself get sorted out and cleaned and the rebuilding starts. I say all of this because i’m struggling. Yes we are exceedingly lucky to technically still have the structure of a home. But also… do we still have a home? I think my definition is in flux. The physical space? No. It goes without saying that our sweet brood and our pets are ALL that matters and home is where we are together… but having a sanctuary and safe space to feel settled really goes a long way too."

While the "This Is Us" actress expressed her gratitude for the safety of her family, she shared her heartfelt condolences for those who lost everything.

"Real human beings across this town, regardless of their jobs or socioeconomic status, lost the life they’d come to know and count on in an instant," she wrote. "My whole heart is with them. Every one of them. This place, our home and the town itself, was our dream and I hope in time it will feel like that again… just a slightly different one."

Moore shared the emotional moment she and her family found out her home was "indeed gone."

"We held each other, processed the unimaginable, and then went back to Target (I swear this isn’t sponsored) to buy some clothes because we actually took nothing with us, fully expecting to come back the next morning," she wrote. "It wasn’t for another few hours that we would find out that much of our property had burned down, but our home itself was miraculously still standing. And not just that, but as we’ve all come to realize, our entire community was gone. Our neighbors. Our neighborhood. Our family and friends."

"A month removed, I find myself drifting back to Altadena, driving up and down the streets while Lou naps in the car, still not able to fully comprehend all of it or what it means, or on my less optimistic days, how any of us move forward," she concluded. "I’m reaching out and asking for help and guidance on how to process this trauma because my brain and heart are so deeply broken."

Last month, the actress took to Instagram to share that her brother-in-law, Griff, and her sister-in-law, Kit, lost their home in the Eaton Fire. She shared that Griff and Kit are expecting their first baby soon, and "they need our support now more than ever."

"Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living. It’s all so much. So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time…Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild," Moore wrote.

Moore later edited her caption to address people who are concerned about whether she plans on financially helping her family.

"And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic," she wrote.

"Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. no one is forcing you to do anything," she concluded.