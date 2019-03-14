Manafort a victim of 'selective prosecution,' former Trump adviser Michael Caputo tells Tucker Carlson

Former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo weighed in Wednesday night on this month's sentencing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

After being sentenced for tax and bank fraud last week in Virginia and for illegal lobbying Wednesday in Washington, Manafort now faces a total of more than seven years in prison for crimes committed before joining Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, as well as for crimes uncovered during the Russia investigation.

But Manafort's legal troubles are far from over: Also on Wednesday, he was indicted on an additional 16 counts in New York state.

During an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Caputo said he believed the Manafort case was one of “selective prosecution." He said those on the political left will “try to annihilate you” for anything, noting that Manafort's business partner,Tony Podesta, hasn’t been indicted.

“Even a blind person could see what’s going on here,” Caputo told Carlson. “It’s outrageous. And now that we see you know, Lisa Page’s testimony and everything, it’s becoming more clear than we ever imagined it would become."

Caputo added that ever since Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed, his family’s life has been “on pause for two years,” as have those of dozens of other families. He noted the 81 letters sent by the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee in order to further investigate the Trump circle. He insisted that he was not going back to testify on Capitol Hill.

“At the end of the day… I’ve been doing this for two years. It’s a long dance,” Caputo continued. “I’ve testified three times under oath. Each time to the same questions, each time cost me a half a year’s salary. And here we go again just as my family was waiting to press play on our lives. I’ve got nothing left.”