Paul Manafort sentenced on foreign lobbying and witness tampering charges

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 81 months in prison in connection with his guilty plea related to foreign lobbying and witness tampering, a term he will serve including the 47-month sentence handed down in a separate case in Virginia last week.

Manafort, 69, who was seated in a wheelchair at the defense table, addressed the court before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson's ruling.

"I am sorry what I have done and all the activities that have got us here today," he said.

Last week, Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison after a federal jury convicted him on eight counts of bank and tax fraud charges in a separate case in Virginia.

