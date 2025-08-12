Maluma stops concert mid-performance to call out mother for bringing baby without ear protection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maluma stopped his concert in Mexico City over the weekend to scold a mother who brought her baby to the packed show without the proper ear protection.

The Colombian rapper, whose legal name is José Luis Londoño, was in the middle of performing a song when he noticed a mother and a baby in the crowd.

He stopped performing to address the woman's "irresponsible" act.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, Maluma was seen asking the mother in Spanish how old her baby was. Once she told him her baby's age, the musician called out the mother in front of the crowd.

"Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a 1-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f---ing high? That baby doesn’t even know what it’s doing here," the rapper said.

"Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It’s heavy. It’s your responsibility." — Maluma

He continued, "Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It’s heavy. It’s your responsibility."

Maluma, who is a father to his 1-year-old daughter, continued to address the crowd and explained he would never bring his daughter to a show.

"You’re waving them around like they’re a toy. That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real. I’m telling you with all love and respect, now that I’m a father… would never bring them to a concert. For the next time, be a bit more aware," he said.

Maluma's representative did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fans took to the comment section on TikTok to weigh in on Maluma's harsh response to the mother.

"I respect this because some people will not understand until they get embarrassed or put on the spot. It's dangerous to have a one-year-old baby at a concert that anything could happen & she didn't have any ear protection on the baby either," one user wrote.

Another added, "Who would even think of taking a baby? If you have a baby and no one to leave it with, then you don’t go. I totally agree with him."

Some users did not appreciate Maluma's direct response to the mother.

"Was it necessary to embarrass her while he was receiving applause?" one user commented.

"Even if you’re right about what you’re saying, I don’t think it’s right to shame a parent in front of thousands of people," another added.

Maluma is currently on his +Pretty +Dirty World Tour, which has dates scheduled across Latin America, the United States and Europe.