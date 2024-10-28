Adele is 'a bit deaf' in one ear after 'rare' infection

Adele is experiencing what could be a singer's worst nightmare.

The singer took the stage for another show in her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace over the weekend, and she informed the audience that, after an infection, she's currently "a bit deaf" in her left ear.

"I actually have an ear infection, which is pretty grim," she told the concertgoers in a video shared by a fan.

ADELE CRIES WITH CELINE DION AFTER SPOTTING HER IN CROWD OF LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

"I’ve never had one before, it's in this ear," she said, pointing to her left ear. "It’s the most painful thing that’s ever, ever happened to me in my life, it was worse than childbirth."

She explained, "It’s a rare water bacteria that is very hard to treat. I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days, and they managed to give me one that started to work, which is great. I'm a bit deaf. A bit deaf in my left ear."

Adele said that was the reason she'd been adjusting the monitors in her ears – because she couldn't hear properly.

She also said she wanted to "chop my ear off a couple of times," and admitted that she'd been feeling "very sorry for myself," but she didn't want to miss the concert.

"It’s the most painful thing that’s ever, ever happened to me in my life, it was worse than childbirth." — Adele

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer did a number of performances in Munich in August, then took a six-week break before returning to her residency in Las Vegas. She said she developed the infection during that break.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In addition to speaking about her health woes, Adele also experienced a surprise during a concert when she discovered Celine Dion was in attendance.

The star seemingly asks her security in video posted to social media, "Where is she?" before finding the six-time Grammy-winner sitting near the control board. Upon seeing Dion, Adele burst into tears.

The two living legends shared an embrace, holding each other's hands and then sweetly cupping one another's faces before the Brit tried to continue her performance. In an alternatively angled vide o, Dion can be seen crying too.

Adele tried to get back to singing but was so overcome with emotion that she asked the audience to help her. "Give it up for Miss Céline Dion," she told the crowd as she made her way back to the stage. The audience went wild for Dion, who eventually stood up from her seat and waved to the room.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer, who had her own Vegas residency in the same spot years ago, marveled at the reaction she got. The 56-year-old previously stunned fans when she announced in December 2022 that she'd been diagnosed with Stiff-person syndrome, prompting her removal from the public eye for an extensive amount of time.

Adele has eight shows left before she wraps up her residency at Caesars Palace. She previously said that after the last concert, scheduled for Nov. 23, she's taking an indefinite hiatus from performing.

"I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart," she told fans in Munich.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.