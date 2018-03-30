Make it a summer of SPAM

Celebrate an American icon with these delicious recipes!

SPAM Thai Style Meatballs

Ingredients

1/2 cup uncooked short-grain white rice (glutinous or sticky rice)

3/4 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons green curry paste

1 (12-ounce) can SPAM Less Sodium, grated

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup flaked sweetened coconut

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 egg whites, beaten

Sweet chili sauce, for dipping

Method

Rinse rice under running water in metal sieve until water runs clear. In small saucepan, combine coconut milk, water and curry paste. Add rice and bring to a boil. Immediately reduce heat to low. Cook rice on lowest setting for 20 minutes or until cooked. Preheat oven to 375 F. In large skillet, cook SPAM Less Sodium on medium-high heat for 5 minutes or until SPAM Less Sodium is browned. Remove from heat. Stir in rice and cilantro; let cool. In shallow dish, combine coconut and breadcrumbs. Form 1 tablespoon mixture into meatballs. Dip in beaten egg white then in coconut mixture. Place on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake 8-10 minutes or until golden brown, turning occasionally. Or deep-fry meatballs in hot oil until golden-brown; drain on paper towel. Serve with sweet chili sauce for dipping. Makes about 18 meatballs.

SPAM Musubi

Ingredients

2 slices SPAM Classic

3 ounces cooked white rice, seasoned with furikake and toasted sesame seeds, if desired

1 tablespoon House of TsangÂ® Hibatchi Grill Sweet Ginger Sesame Sauce or SAM CHOY'S cooking sauce

1 whole sheet nori

Method

In large skillet, cook SPAM Classic until lightly browned and crisp. Place 1/2 of rice into musubi press or small can. Place SPAM Classic on rice; drizzle with grill sauce or cooking sauce. Top with remaining rice; press down. Remove SPAM and rice from musubi press. On work surface, lay nori shiny-side-down; top with SPAM mixture. Wrap up. Cut each musubi in half. Slice each half diagonally into 2 pieces. Serve immediately.

SPAMKINS Breakfast Muffins

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup melted butter

1 (12 ounce) can SPAM with Bacon, diced and sauteed in small amount of butter

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 large eggs, divided

1/3 cup maple-flavored syrup

2 1/4 ounce packages rapid rise yeast

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons plus 1/2 cup sugar, divided

2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons warm milk, divided

Method

1. Lightly coat 18 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray.

2. To make batter, in large bowl, combine flour, yeast, 2 tablespoons sugar, the salt, 2/3 cup milk, the butter and 1 egg; mix well. Place about 1 tablespoon batter into each muffin cup.

3. In small bowl, combine remaining 1/2 cup sugar and the cinnamon; mix well. Divide and sprinkle sugar-cinnamon mixture over muffins. Sprinkle about 1 tablespoon SPAM With Bacon over each muffin.

4. In separate bowl, whisk together remaining 3 eggs and 2 tablespoons milk. Pour about 1 tablespoon egg mixture over each muffin. Drizzle muffins with syrup.

5. Place muffin pans in cold oven. Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until egg mixture is set.

6. Cool muffins in pan 5 minutes. Remove muffins from pan; serve warm or at room temperature. Serve with additional maple syrup for dipping, if desired.

SPAM Sunnydogs

Ingredients

1 (12 ounce) can SPAM Classic

1 1/2 cups complete buttermilk pancake mix

2 large eggs

1/2 cup applesauce

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Popsicle sticks

Method

1. Cut SPAM Classic widthwise into 6 (1/2-inch) pieces, then cut each piece into thirds.

2. In bowl, combine pancake mix, eggs, applesauce, vanilla and cinnamon; mix well. Slowly add water; stir until combined. Add SPAM to batter; stir to coat evenly.

3. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add oil. Remove SPAM from batter with fork, letting excess batter drip off. Place SPAM in skillet; cook pieces, turning once, until golden brown.

4. Insert popsicle sticks into SPAM pieces. Serve with honey, maple syrup or additional applesauce for dipping.