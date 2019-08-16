Maher slams far-left Dems for backing anti-Israel BDS movement: A 'bulls--- purity test'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher spent part of Friday's show slamming the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, calling it a "bulls--- purity test."

Maher kicked off the show's panel segment by asking if it was "fair" to boycott, divest, and sanction Israel in wake of the clash between the Israeli government and pro-BDS U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., over their planned visit to Israel.

But since Maher's panelists all sidestepped the question, he decided he would "answer it myself."

"It's a bulls--- purity test, BDS is a bulls--- purity test by people who want to appear 'woke' but actually slept through history class," Maher said, drawing loud cheers from the audience. "It's predicated on this notion ... I think it's very shallow thinking that the Jews in Israel are mostly white and Palestinians are mostly brown, so they must be innocent and correct and the Jews must be wrong. As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this 'completely peaceful people' found themselves occupied. Forget about the intifadas and the suicide bombings and the rockets and how many wars."

The HBO star quoted BDS movement founder Omar Barghouti, who said, "No Palestinian -- rational Palestinian, not a sellout Palestinian -- will ever accept a Jewish state in Palestine."

"So that's where that comes from, this movement. Someone who doesn't even want a Jewish state at all," Maher told the panel. "Somehow this side never gets represented in the American media. It's very odd."

Maher then noted how Saudi Arabia doesn't let Jews into the kingdom and listed statistics of several Middle Eastern countries where the Jewish population had plummeted in recent years.

"And Congresswoman Omar has said things like, 'It's all about the Benjamins,' 'Israel has hypnotized the world,' 'May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.' She apologized for it, but it's out there," Maher said.

"I see why they don't get a hero's welcome," he added.