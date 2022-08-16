Madonna travels to Italian getaway for 64th birthday celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Madonna, the "Queen of Pop," plans to celebrate during sixty-four with a lavish celebration in Italy on Tuesday.

The singer has traveled to Sicily with her closest friends and family, including her son Rocco to host a 64th birthday party at the Palazzo Castelluccio, according to reports. The Sicilian palace dates back to the 18th century.

"As with every birthday, Madonna will host an epic party, but this year will be particularly special," an unnamed source told The Sun. "The palace is nothing short of spectacular. I can only imagine she has blown tens of thousands on the evening."

The group will reportedly be served dinner and drink under the Mediterranean sky, accompanied by a live music performance.

MADONNA TACKLES GUN CONTROL, LGBTQ RIGHTS IN NEW ALBUM 'MADAME X'

Prior to her big bash, she celebrated her son Rocco Ritchie's 22nd birthday with an outdoor celebration and dinner over the weekend. The 64-year-old uploaded pictures of the event via Instagram while her recent posts show her surrounded by friends and family as she prepares for her own birthday.

The performer has six children which include Rocco, 16-year-old David Banda, 9-year-old twins Stella and Estere, Mery James, and her eldest child, 25-year-old Lourdes Leon.

During an episode on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" last week, Madonna revealed a teeth grills she got herself.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"They’re my birthday grills," she told Fallon. "It’s almost my birthday, so I got myself a pair of grills."