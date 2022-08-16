Expand / Collapse search
Madonna travels to Italian getaway for 64th birthday celebration

The Queen of pop recently gifted herself a set of new teeth grills

By Phillip Nieto | Fox News
Madonna, the "Queen of Pop," plans to celebrate during sixty-four with a lavish celebration in Italy on Tuesday. 

The singer has traveled to Sicily with her closest friends and family, including her son Rocco to host a 64th birthday party at the Palazzo Castelluccio, according to reports. The Sicilian palace dates back to the 18th century. 

"As with every birthday, Madonna will host an epic party, but this year will be particularly special," an unnamed source told The Sun. "The palace is nothing short of spectacular. I can only imagine she has blown tens of thousands on the evening."

The group will reportedly be served dinner and drink under the Mediterranean sky, accompanied by a live music performance. 

Madonna is set to throw a lavish birthday celebration for herself at an Italian palace in Sicily with close friends and family. 

Madonna is set to throw a lavish birthday celebration for herself at an Italian palace in Sicily with close friends and family.  (Getty Images)

Prior to her big bash, she celebrated her son Rocco Ritchie's 22nd birthday with an outdoor celebration and dinner over the weekend. The 64-year-old uploaded pictures of the event via Instagram while her recent posts show her surrounded by friends and family as she prepares for her own birthday.

The performer has six children which include Rocco, 16-year-old David Banda, 9-year-old twins Stella and Estere, Mery James, and her eldest child, 25-year-old Lourdes Leon.

During an episode on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" last week, Madonna revealed a teeth grills she got herself.  

"They’re my birthday grills," she told Fallon. "It’s almost my birthday, so I got myself a pair of grills."

