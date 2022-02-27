Madonna calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'pointless,' says Putin is violating human rights in 'Sorry' remix

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Madonna called for the end of "Russia's pointless and greed driven invasion of the Ukraine" on social media.

The singer posted a remix video of her song "Sorry" on Instagram on Saturday where she said the war "MUST be stopped."

"Putin has Violated Every Human Rights Accord in Existence. Putin has no right to try to erase the existence of the Ukraine," Madonna captioned her video. "We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country!"

The video was created by the Twitter use @cafecomrafa and was reposted by Madonna. It features clips of Madonna dancing along with footage of the devastation in Ukraine left behind by Russia's invasion.

In the video, the face of Adolf Hitler is edited over Vladimir Putin. The singer has used her song "Sorry" to protest war in the past.

During her "Confessions Tour," dancers danced in front of images of Hitler, Dick Cheney, Osama bin Laden, and George W. Bush.

Madonna ended her post by asking people to send aid to Ukraine.

"Please Send in Humanitarian Aid to help millions of citizens of the Ukraine who’s lives are being affected by this CRISIS at this very moment !!"